Splunk Web Developer

Our client, one of the leading giants in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Splunk Web Developer

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential requirements for this role:

We are looking for a developer with good web development experience, specifically ReactJS, interested to learn and specialize in Splunk development.

Splunk development experience an advantage

We will need a Splunk demo on your local laptop during the interview. If no Splunk experience, this will be a chance to exhibit your ability to learn new technical skills

Knowledge of modern programming languages, Python an advantage

Apply today! Lets get you, your next great venture!

Desired Skills:

Web Development

Splunk

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

