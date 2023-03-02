Splunk Web Developer

Our client, one of the leading giants in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Splunk Web Developer

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential requirements for this role:

  • We are looking for a developer with good web development experience, specifically ReactJS, interested to learn and specialize in Splunk development.
  • Splunk development experience an advantage
  • We will need a Splunk demo on your local laptop during the interview. If no Splunk experience, this will be a chance to exhibit your ability to learn new technical skills
  • Knowledge of modern programming languages, Python an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Web Development
  • Splunk

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

