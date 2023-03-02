Our client, one of the leading giants in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Splunk Web Developer
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential requirements for this role:
- We are looking for a developer with good web development experience, specifically ReactJS, interested to learn and specialize in Splunk development.
- Splunk development experience an advantage
- We will need a Splunk demo on your local laptop during the interview. If no Splunk experience, this will be a chance to exhibit your ability to learn new technical skills
- Knowledge of modern programming languages, Python an advantage
Apply today! Lets get you, your next great venture!
Desired Skills:
- Web Development
- Splunk
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years