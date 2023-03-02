SQL Developer

SQL Developers:

Our client , a software consultancy in Durban (or Centurion) is looking for a talented and experienced SQL Software Developer with a minimum of 3 to 4 years coding experience in a commercial software development team.

Key technical skills we are looking for:

Ability to build and validate SQL Server databases

Ability to create SQL joins, views, functions, and stored procedures

Experience in writing complex SQL queries

Problem solving skills

Basic understanding of Javascript, HTML5/CSS3

Other skills of interest:

Good knowledge of relational databases

Working knowledge of using indexes

Ability to maintain data security

Some familiarity with a programming language such as C#, Java or Python

Exposure to software patterns

The ideal candidates would have:

Ability to work independently

Ability to work in a variety of client settings and in a team-oriented environment

High rate of learning

Wide interest in technology

Passion for the software industry

Good communication skills

Qualification: Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science

We like people with a creative approach to problem-solving and a love of learning. You will work along side smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.

As a an established consultancy, we are known by our clients around the globe as quality software professionals who deliver and add value.

