SQL Developer at RecruiTech

An exciting opportunity for a SQL Developer (Hybrid role) to join a well-known software development house with an exceptional track record. The ideal candidate must have a strong SQL background.

Responsibilities:

Good knowledge of relational databases

Working knowledge of using indexes

Ability to maintain data security

Some familiarity with a programming language such as C#, Java or Python

Exposure to software patterns

Technical Requirements:

Ability to build and validate SQL Server databases

Ability to create SQL joins, views, functions, and stored procedures

Experience in writing complex SQL queries

Problem solving skills

Basic understanding of JavaScript, HTML5/CSS3

Personal Requirements:

Ability to work independently

Ability to work in a variety of client settings and in a team-oriented environment

High rate of learning

Wide interest in technology

Passion for the software industry

Good communication skills

Qualification: Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

HTML5/CSS3

programming language such as C#/Java/Python

Experience in writing complex SQL queries

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position