SQL Developer at RecruiTech – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity for a SQL Developer (Hybrid role) to join a well-known software development house with an exceptional track record. The ideal candidate must have a strong SQL background.
Responsibilities:
- Good knowledge of relational databases
- Working knowledge of using indexes
- Ability to maintain data security
- Some familiarity with a programming language such as C#, Java or Python
- Exposure to software patterns
Technical Requirements:
- Ability to build and validate SQL Server databases
- Ability to create SQL joins, views, functions, and stored procedures
- Experience in writing complex SQL queries
- Problem solving skills
- Basic understanding of JavaScript, HTML5/CSS3
Personal Requirements:
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to work in a variety of client settings and in a team-oriented environment
- High rate of learning
- Wide interest in technology
- Passion for the software industry
- Good communication skills
- Qualification: Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science
