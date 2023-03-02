SQL Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

SQL Developers:
Our client , a software consultancy in Durban (or Centurion) is looking for a talented and experienced SQL Software Developer with a minimum of 3 to 4 years coding experience in a commercial software development team.
Key technical skills we are looking for:
- Ability to build and validate SQL Server databases
- Ability to create SQL joins, views, functions, and stored procedures
- Experience in writing complex SQL queries
- Problem solving skills
- Basic understanding of Javascript, HTML5/CSS3
Other skills of interest:
- Good knowledge of relational databases
- Working knowledge of using indexes
- Ability to maintain data security
- Some familiarity with a programming language such as C#, Java or Python
- Exposure to software patterns
- The ideal candidates would have:
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to work in a variety of client settings and in a team-oriented environment
- High rate of learning
- Wide interest in technology
- Passion for the software industry
- Good communication skills
- Qualification: Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science
We like people with a creative approach to problem-solving and a love of learning. You will work along side smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.
As a an established consultancy, we are known by our clients around the globe as quality software professionals who deliver and add value.
Desired Skills:
- SQL Developer
- Database Developer
- SQL Database Developer