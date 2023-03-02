SQL Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Mar 2, 2023

SQL Developers:

Our client , a software consultancy in Durban (or Centurion) is looking for a talented and experienced SQL Software Developer with a minimum of 3 to 4 years coding experience in a commercial software development team.
Key technical skills we are looking for:

  • Ability to build and validate SQL Server databases
  • Ability to create SQL joins, views, functions, and stored procedures
  • Experience in writing complex SQL queries
  • Problem solving skills
  • Basic understanding of Javascript, HTML5/CSS3

Other skills of interest:

  • Good knowledge of relational databases
  • Working knowledge of using indexes
  • Ability to maintain data security
  • Some familiarity with a programming language such as C#, Java or Python
  • Exposure to software patterns
  • The ideal candidates would have:
  • Ability to work independently
  • Ability to work in a variety of client settings and in a team-oriented environment
  • High rate of learning
  • Wide interest in technology
  • Passion for the software industry
  • Good communication skills
  • Qualification: Degree or Diploma in IT or Computer Science

We like people with a creative approach to problem-solving and a love of learning. You will work along side smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.

As a an established consultancy, we are known by our clients around the globe as quality software professionals who deliver and add value.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Developer
  • Database Developer
  • SQL Database Developer

