Systems Administrator at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Include management and leadership responsibilities for work team leaders
• Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.
• Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.
• Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.
• Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.
• Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.
• Provide second- and third-line technical support to IT staff and service desk.
• Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.
• Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations within the FIC
• Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments
• Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.
• Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines
• Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed
• Document issues & track progress in ticketing system
• Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning
• Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
• ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 5_ or equivalent qualification
• Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure, supporting enterprisescale security solutions.
• Min 2 years’ experience in supporting Microsoft 365 and related services.
• Any two of the following Microsoft Certified Certifications or related certifications (Microsoft Associate Level) are required:
o Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator
o Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator
o Microsoft Certified: Enterprise Administrator
o Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals
o Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate
o ITIL Foundation
• Excellent understanding of Intune and all security blades, including Defender, Threat Protection and latest Microsoft E5 Security Product set