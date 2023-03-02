Test Analyst

Mar 2, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Test Analyst – Automation. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Manual as well as automation test creation experience
  • Manual as well as automation test execution experience
  • Maintenance of automation packs
  • Security and reliability test experience
  • Test Tool experience (JIRA / ALM / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Automation
  • Test Cases
  • Test scenarios
  • test creation
  • test execution
  • Jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *