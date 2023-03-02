Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Test Analyst – Automation. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Manual as well as automation test creation experience
- Manual as well as automation test execution experience
- Maintenance of automation packs
- Security and reliability test experience
- Test Tool experience (JIRA / ALM / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Automation
- Test Cases
- Test scenarios
- test creation
- test execution
- Jira
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years