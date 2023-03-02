Test Analyst

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Test Analyst – Automation. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Manual as well as automation test creation experience

Manual as well as automation test execution experience

Maintenance of automation packs

Security and reliability test experience

Test Tool experience (JIRA / ALM / Selenium / Serenity / Cucumber / Performance Centre)

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Automation

Test Cases

Test scenarios

test creation

test execution

Jira

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

