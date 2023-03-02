Test Analyst

Do you have an eye for detail and passion for quality?

Our client, an exciting software development consultancy, is looking for a Software Tester to help our growing teams deliver high quality, meaningful software using modern testing approaches and tools. Work along side smart, experienced mentors who believe strongly in your technical growth.

Key technical skills we are looking for:



Experience with Black Box / Functional software testing

Experience drafting test cases, logging issues and creating test reports

Experience testing web and mobile applications

Other skills of interest:



ISTQB Certified Tester Foundation Level beneficial

Experience working with, or an interest in Agile methodologies

The ideal candidates would have:

A very good eye for detail

A passion for learning and applying knowledge

Be keen to further their certifications in testing

A self-starter

Interested in working in a consulting environment with a variety of clients

Relevant tertiary qualification preferred

They like people with a creative approach to problem-solving and a love of learning. You will work along side smart, focused colleagues who design, code and deploy meaningful software with modern tools and processes.

As a an established consultancy, they are known by our clients around the globe as quality software professionals who deliver and add value.

The Head Office is based in Durban, KZN with a regional office in Centurion. Remote applications are welcome, but visits

to our Durban and Centurion may be required.

Desired Skills:

Black box testing

functional software testing

software tester

Test Analyst

