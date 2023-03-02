Test Analyst (Digital) – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the leading giants in the Retail space are on the hunt for an Intermediate Test Analyst with Digital experience to join their fantastic team of Analysts.
This role is a 12 month contract based in Cape Town with a hybrid working model of 1 week in and 1 week out.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Formal Education Grade 12 Diploma or Degree
- ISTQB Certified
- Manual Testing
- Testing in a Retail or Financial environment
- 3-4 years knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing.
- Experience with API Testing
- Testing in an Agile environment
Apply now for more info 🙂
