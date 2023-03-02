Test Analyst (Digital) – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the leading giants in the Retail space are on the hunt for an Intermediate Test Analyst with Digital experience to join their fantastic team of Analysts.

This role is a 12 month contract based in Cape Town with a hybrid working model of 1 week in and 1 week out.

The ideal candidate should have:

Formal Education Grade 12 Diploma or Degree

ISTQB Certified

Manual Testing

Testing in a Retail or Financial environment

3-4 years knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing.

Experience with API Testing

Testing in an Agile environment

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

Retail

Financial

API Testing

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

