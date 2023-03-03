Analyst Programmer II

Mar 3, 2023

REQUIREMENTS

  • Affirmative Action South African Citizen, willing to relocate to Makhanda (Grahamstown)
  • Degree with majors in Computer Science/ Information Systems
  • Minimum 3 years’ relevant programming experience which includes extracting information from a database and presenting it in datasets, as well as system specification documentation and design

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Assist in delivering strategic management information
  • Assist in ensuring systems and processes are in place to support accurate collection of underlying data for reporting purposes, systems analysis and development of queries to support such systems
  • Query and analyze the data to provide answers to ad hoc planning queries
  • Work with databases and data sources other than the centralized administrative system, from time to time
  • Support the Sage 300 Payoll system

Desired Skills:

  • Database
  • Information Systems
  • Programming

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *