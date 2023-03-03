Analyst Programmer II

REQUIREMENTS
- Affirmative Action South African Citizen, willing to relocate to Makhanda (Grahamstown)
- Degree with majors in Computer Science/ Information Systems
- Minimum 3 years’ relevant programming experience which includes extracting information from a database and presenting it in datasets, as well as system specification documentation and design
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Assist in delivering strategic management information
- Assist in ensuring systems and processes are in place to support accurate collection of underlying data for reporting purposes, systems analysis and development of queries to support such systems
- Query and analyze the data to provide answers to ad hoc planning queries
- Work with databases and data sources other than the centralized administrative system, from time to time
- Support the Sage 300 Payoll system
Desired Skills:
- Database
- Information Systems
- Programming