Applications Support Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

• Technical support – respond to logged incidences and service requests, troubleshooting and resolving technical issues, support and providing assistance with using applications in order to maintain the business applications in an optimum operating condition

• Management of incidences, problems and requests – managing incidents, problems and requests by ensuring established standard operating procedures and processes are followed, including documentation of issues and their resolutions

• Application Monitoring – monitor availability of business applications and performance of business applications as well as take preventative measures to minimise downtime

• Application testing and quality assurance – perform application readiness testing to ensure good quality and successful adoption of application

• Project management -execute tasks within a project management environment, including in different IT environments, e.g. (Production, Staging, Testing) in which they may operate as directed

• Collaboration and co-ordination – working with team members from development, infrastructure, database, networks and other areas to resolve issues, problems and ensure smooth operating environment

• User training – provide training on the use of application in support of adoption of new and existing business applications

• Application deployment – install, administer and test software upgrades in support of introduction of new and upgrades of business applications

• Technical writing – Create and maintain documentation as it relates to system configuration, standard operating procedures, mapping, processes, and service records

• Governance – apply standard operating procedures in supporting business applications

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

• Relevant diploma in information systems or equivalent qualification

• ITIL Foundation certification is a requirement.

• Technical support – minimum three (3) year experience

• Management of incidences, problems and requests – minimum three (3) year experience

• Application Monitoring – minimum three (3) year experience• Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems

• Flexibility – Applies rules flexibly

• Impact and Influence – Calculates impact of actions or words

• Organisational Commitment – Aligns own priorities with organisational goals

• Commitment to Professional learning – Keeps current with the latest trends in the country / region

• Team Work – Encourages and empowers others

• Analytical thinking – Makes multiple causal links: several potential causes of events, several consequences of actions, or multiple-part chains of events

• Achievement Orientation – Makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

• Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems

• Flexibility – Applies rules flexibly

• Impact and Influence – Calculates impact of actions or words

• Organisational Commitment – Aligns own priorities with organisational goals

• Commitment to Professional learning – Keeps current with the latest trends in the country / region

• Team Work – Encourages and empowers others

• Analytical thinking – Makes multiple causal links: several potential causes of events, several consequences of actions, or multiple-part chains of events

• Achievement Orientation – Makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance

• Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the Centre are not missed.

Learn more/Apply for this position