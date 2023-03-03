BI Manager at Ntice Search – Remote Remote

Our client, a leader in the financial security space, is looking for a BI Manager to join their team in Johannesburg. The Business Intelligence Manager will be responsible for executing the strategic direction during the development, deployment, maintenance and monitoring of Business Information; technologies, processes, policies and program enhancements in accordance with best practice, national legislation and international standards.
Responsibilities
- Partner with stakeholders to define business and systems requirements for new information technologies, with focus in the areas of BI, analytics, and data warehousing.
- Influence design of the Data Strategy through business and industry insights, research as well as global best practices
- Drive the efficient utilization of data resources across different business units and global locations (if applicable).
- Develop and implement business intelligence competency center (BICC), that includes annual reviews.
- Facilitate system feasibility studies, proof of concepts, pilot project, and testing on a continuous basis to improve services.
- Develop, implement, and maintain all key BI and data management policies and procedures, inclusive of BI/EDW architecture, data centers, standards, purchasing, monitoring, and service provision.
- Develop, plan and implement Business Intelligence (BI) framework, Data Extraction, Data Staging, Data Transformations, Analytical Processing (OLAP), and Data Mining
- Define the short- and long-term plan for the corporate BI/analytics program to ensure effective delivery of information that meets current and future requirements.
- Strategic thinking and the ability to develop and execute plans based on priorities for the business
- Analyze existing operations and make recommendations for the improvement and growth of the BI/EDW architecture to system owners.
- Conduct research and remain current with the latest data technologies and solutions in support of future data management procurement efforts.
- Implement best practices are for effective problem resolution for a high availability, 24/7, global environment.
- Influence design of reporting and analysis through industry best practices and ensuring alignment to the Technology and business strategy.
- Develop global maintenance schedules for BI and data warehousing systems (daily, weekly, monthly, annually).
- Examine, refine, and develop BI metrics.
- Facilitate and participate in Design Forums ensuring representation of BI, Technology and other stakeholder requirements.
- Business and design decisions are driven by optimised robust customer and operational performance data
- Oversee the design, development and deployment all reports, dashboards, and information artifacts relating to Business Intelligence across the organisation.
- Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade, and support of BI/EDW systems, including data architecture, data integration, high availability, security, and data privacy.
- Establish and maintain regular written and in-person communications with the organisation’s executives, department heads, and end users regarding information-based decision making.
- Implement actionable intelligence to operational and technology stakeholders to improve customer and colleague experiences, reduce demand and costs.
- Assist in the provisioning of end-user services, including user hotline and technical support services.
- Practice asset management for hardware, software, and equipment.
- Enforce compliance with change management practices conform to organisation-wide standards.
- Strive for quality development coding with zero defects
- Ensure data integrity is preserved through data accuracy, consistency, completeness and timeliness.
- Monitor and maintain compliance with audit requirements
- Maintain documentation and auditing of models, projects, and processes
- Adhere to legislative requirements and Group policies and procedures
- Preside over disciplinary hearings on behalf of the company in alignment with statutory requirements and the policies & procedures of the company
- Effectively communicate and embed new processes and procedures as they occur addressing or escalating matters / concerns to the SME’s (subject matter experts) when required
- Establish, embed, and maintain business intelligence standards, including continuous improvement of working processes, effective use of organization-wide approaches to goal setting, personal development planning, and motivation for a high performing team
- Engaging and influencing senior colleagues to make changes/improvements based on the reporting the team is responsible for producing
- Passion for questioning data/analysis so that the team is not only delivering quality, actionable output but also developing their storytelling skills
- Continuously exploring ways of improving the team’s toolkit and output and a proactive mindset
- Create an environment conducive to cross-functional skills transfer.
- Creates a conducive environment which translates into productivity and high morale within the company delivering on key performance areas
- Lead and manage the Talent Management Process within one’s department
- Lead and manage the end-to-end performance management process of employees
- Adhere to legislative requirements, company policies and procedures in respect of employment Health and safety practices
- Manage overtime / illegal overtime of one’s department through proper planning and staff rotation inclusive of driving the time and attendance system within one’s department
- Draft and execute training plans in conjunction with the Training Academy
- Create and implement strategies in collaboration with Change Management & HR to evaluate and maintain employee satisfaction
- Drive Transformation and BBB-EE initiatives to ensure sustainable alignment to the company scorecard
- Act as a change management architect in periods of change to ensure continuity
- Facilitate the necessary presentations, workshops or forums to ensure consistent and accurate communication is given across one’s department
Requirements
- 5 years of product or technology experience (advantageous)
- 4 years’ experience with design and implementation of product roadmaps
- 3 years cloud technology big data, etc
- Experience in a fast-paced environment with competing demand, multiple partners, networked teams, and evolving needs.
- Degree in Information Technology Management, Computer Science, Business Administration, Commerce or similar
- Latest ITIL and/or COBIT certification (advantageous)
