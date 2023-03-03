BI Manager at Ntice Search

Our client, a leader in the financial security space, is looking for a BI Manager to join their team in Johannesburg. The Business Intelligence Manager will be responsible for executing the strategic direction during the development, deployment, maintenance and monitoring of Business Information; technologies, processes, policies and program enhancements in accordance with best practice, national legislation and international standards.

Responsibilities

Partner with stakeholders to define business and systems requirements for new information technologies, with focus in the areas of BI, analytics, and data warehousing.

Influence design of the Data Strategy through business and industry insights, research as well as global best practices

Drive the efficient utilization of data resources across different business units and global locations (if applicable).

Develop and implement business intelligence competency center (BICC), that includes annual reviews.

Facilitate system feasibility studies, proof of concepts, pilot project, and testing on a continuous basis to improve services.

Develop, implement, and maintain all key BI and data management policies and procedures, inclusive of BI/EDW architecture, data centers, standards, purchasing, monitoring, and service provision.

Develop, plan and implement Business Intelligence (BI) framework, Data Extraction, Data Staging, Data Transformations, Analytical Processing (OLAP), and Data Mining

Define the short- and long-term plan for the corporate BI/analytics program to ensure effective delivery of information that meets current and future requirements.

Strategic thinking and the ability to develop and execute plans based on priorities for the business

Analyze existing operations and make recommendations for the improvement and growth of the BI/EDW architecture to system owners.

Conduct research and remain current with the latest data technologies and solutions in support of future data management procurement efforts.

Implement best practices are for effective problem resolution for a high availability, 24/7, global environment.

Influence design of reporting and analysis through industry best practices and ensuring alignment to the Technology and business strategy.

Develop global maintenance schedules for BI and data warehousing systems (daily, weekly, monthly, annually).

Examine, refine, and develop BI metrics.

Facilitate and participate in Design Forums ensuring representation of BI, Technology and other stakeholder requirements.

Business and design decisions are driven by optimised robust customer and operational performance data

Oversee the design, development and deployment all reports, dashboards, and information artifacts relating to Business Intelligence across the organisation.

Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade, and support of BI/EDW systems, including data architecture, data integration, high availability, security, and data privacy.

Establish and maintain regular written and in-person communications with the organisation’s executives, department heads, and end users regarding information-based decision making.

Implement actionable intelligence to operational and technology stakeholders to improve customer and colleague experiences, reduce demand and costs.

Assist in the provisioning of end-user services, including user hotline and technical support services.

Practice asset management for hardware, software, and equipment.

Enforce compliance with change management practices conform to organisation-wide standards.

Strive for quality development coding with zero defects

Ensure data integrity is preserved through data accuracy, consistency, completeness and timeliness.

Monitor and maintain compliance with audit requirements

Maintain documentation and auditing of models, projects, and processes

Adhere to legislative requirements and Group policies and procedures

Preside over disciplinary hearings on behalf of the company in alignment with statutory requirements and the policies & procedures of the company

Effectively communicate and embed new processes and procedures as they occur addressing or escalating matters / concerns to the SME’s (subject matter experts) when required

Establish, embed, and maintain business intelligence standards, including continuous improvement of working processes, effective use of organization-wide approaches to goal setting, personal development planning, and motivation for a high performing team

Engaging and influencing senior colleagues to make changes/improvements based on the reporting the team is responsible for producing

Passion for questioning data/analysis so that the team is not only delivering quality, actionable output but also developing their storytelling skills

Continuously exploring ways of improving the team’s toolkit and output and a proactive mindset

Create an environment conducive to cross-functional skills transfer.

Creates a conducive environment which translates into productivity and high morale within the company delivering on key performance areas

Lead and manage the Talent Management Process within one’s department

Lead and manage the end-to-end performance management process of employees

Adhere to legislative requirements, company policies and procedures in respect of employment Health and safety practices

Manage overtime / illegal overtime of one’s department through proper planning and staff rotation inclusive of driving the time and attendance system within one’s department

Draft and execute training plans in conjunction with the Training Academy

Create and implement strategies in collaboration with Change Management & HR to evaluate and maintain employee satisfaction

Drive Transformation and BBB-EE initiatives to ensure sustainable alignment to the company scorecard

Act as a change management architect in periods of change to ensure continuity

Facilitate the necessary presentations, workshops or forums to ensure consistent and accurate communication is given across one’s department

Requirements

5 years of product or technology experience (advantageous)

4 years’ experience with design and implementation of product roadmaps

3 years cloud technology big data, etc

Experience in a fast-paced environment with competing demand, multiple partners, networked teams, and evolving needs.

Degree in Information Technology Management, Computer Science, Business Administration, Commerce or similar

Latest ITIL and/or COBIT certification (advantageous)

