Business Analyst

We seek the expertise and skill set of a Business Analyst; the individual will be part of the Rollout Contact Person – Accounts Payable Document Management Team.

Who will be work on Coordinating and taking care for a certain market rollout in all belongings of sub-product Accounts Payable Document Management.

Location:

GautengHybrid

Core Skills Required:

In-depth Process Knowledge (Process & Standards)

Change Management

Experience in global product rollouts

IT Knowledge – SAP (FI – AP, AR; Shared Services Framework (SSF))

Agile methodology experience.

Qualifications and Experience:

BCom in Accounting (minimum)

Post graduate degree or certification.

Chartered Accountant or MBA (advantageous)

5 years + experience in business analytics

Key Duties:

Coordinating and taking care for a certain market rollout in all belongings of sub-product Accounts Payable Document Management

Maintains overview over the Product and Sub-Product specific processes & structures

Ensures that the Sub-Product solution for a market will be implemented & tested

Conducts all Fit-to-Template workshops & introduces the template processes to markets

Ensures that Fit-to-Template workshops result in FITs or pre-evaluated GAPs

Organises and ensures that potential GAPs are discussed with the Sub-Product experts

Maintains documentation of findings according to centrally provided documentation approach (e.g., Process FIT)

Ensures business and technical roll-out activities are considered in sub-product’s wave planning / backlog

Overview of Feature Team specific defects and support coordination that defects are resolved

Plan training and conduct trainings in the local market.

Desired Skills:

Global Products

