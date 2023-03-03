Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

We seek the expertise and skill set of a Business Analyst; the individual will be part of the Rollout Contact Person – Accounts Payable Document Management Team.
Who will be work on Coordinating and taking care for a certain market rollout in all belongings of sub-product Accounts Payable Document Management.
Location:
- GautengHybrid
Core Skills Required:
- In-depth Process Knowledge (Process & Standards)
- Change Management
- Experience in global product rollouts
- IT Knowledge – SAP (FI – AP, AR; Shared Services Framework (SSF))
- Agile methodology experience.
Qualifications and Experience:
- BCom in Accounting (minimum)
- Post graduate degree or certification.
- Chartered Accountant or MBA (advantageous)
- 5 years + experience in business analytics
Key Duties:
- Coordinating and taking care for a certain market rollout in all belongings of sub-product Accounts Payable Document Management
- Maintains overview over the Product and Sub-Product specific processes & structures
- Ensures that the Sub-Product solution for a market will be implemented & tested
- Conducts all Fit-to-Template workshops & introduces the template processes to markets
- Ensures that Fit-to-Template workshops result in FITs or pre-evaluated GAPs
- Organises and ensures that potential GAPs are discussed with the Sub-Product experts
- Maintains documentation of findings according to centrally provided documentation approach (e.g., Process FIT)
- Takes care of documentation of findings according to centrally provided
- documentation approach (e.g., Process FIT)
- Ensures business and technical roll-out activities are considered in sub-product’s wave planning / backlog
- Overview of Feature Team specific defects and support coordination that defects are resolved
- Plan training and conduct trainings in the local market.
Desired Skills:
- Global Products