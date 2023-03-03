Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Mar 3, 2023

We seek the expertise and skill set of a Business Analyst; the individual will be part of the Rollout Contact Person – Accounts Payable Document Management Team.

Who will be work on Coordinating and taking care for a certain market rollout in all belongings of sub-product Accounts Payable Document Management.

Location:

  • GautengHybrid

Core Skills Required:

  • In-depth Process Knowledge (Process & Standards)
  • Change Management
  • Experience in global product rollouts
  • IT Knowledge – SAP (FI – AP, AR; Shared Services Framework (SSF))
  • Agile methodology experience.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • BCom in Accounting (minimum)
  • Post graduate degree or certification.
  • Chartered Accountant or MBA (advantageous)
  • 5 years + experience in business analytics

Key Duties:

  • Coordinating and taking care for a certain market rollout in all belongings of sub-product Accounts Payable Document Management
  • Maintains overview over the Product and Sub-Product specific processes & structures
  • Ensures that the Sub-Product solution for a market will be implemented & tested
  • Conducts all Fit-to-Template workshops & introduces the template processes to markets
  • Ensures that Fit-to-Template workshops result in FITs or pre-evaluated GAPs
  • Organises and ensures that potential GAPs are discussed with the Sub-Product experts
  • Maintains documentation of findings according to centrally provided documentation approach (e.g., Process FIT)
  • Takes care of documentation of findings according to centrally provided
  • documentation approach (e.g., Process FIT)
  • Ensures business and technical roll-out activities are considered in sub-product’s wave planning / backlog
  • Overview of Feature Team specific defects and support coordination that defects are resolved
  • Plan training and conduct trainings in the local market.

Desired Skills:

  • Global Products

