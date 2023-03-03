We have an opening for Business Intelligence Developer for an office-based opportunity to be located in Johannesburg.
Need toQualifications Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Matric or NQF level 5, BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering
Experience required:
- 5+ years’ experience with BI Tools
- Experience in databases, and data analysis
- Proven experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modeling
Skill set:
- Relational Database and SQL Language
- Extraction, Transformation, and loading (ETL) (Microsoft SSIS)
- Data Warehouse/ Solution Design
- Dimensional Modelling (Kimball Methodology)
- Analytics/ Tabular Development (Microsoft SSAS and DAX)
- Report Development (Microsoft SSRS and Microsoft PowerBI)
NB: Need to have D365 and AX Knowledge
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Translate business needs to technical specifications.
- Setting business requirements for BI tools.
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools, data warehouse tools).
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g., Microsoft Power BI).
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting.
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.
- Create visualizations and reports for requested projects.
- Developing new features or enhancements to existing applications.
- Adding new functionality to an application or improving the performance of certain processes.
- Analyzing and interpreting data to find patterns and trends in business operations.
- Creating reports based on data analysis and presenting them to members of management.
- Designing and developing new data management systems and applications to improve business processes.
- Identifying opportunities for improvement within existing business processes and recommending changes to management.
- Maintaining data integrity by ensuring that records are accurate and up to date.
- Managing projects that involve large amounts of data or complex technical issues.
Work environment:
- Strictly from the office, location Fourways Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML