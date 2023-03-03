Business Intelligence Developer

We have an opening for Business Intelligence Developer for an office-based opportunity to be located in Johannesburg.

Need toQualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Matric or NQF level 5, BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering

Experience required:

5+ years’ experience with BI Tools

Experience in databases, and data analysis

Proven experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modeling

Skill set:

Relational Database and SQL Language

Extraction, Transformation, and loading (ETL) (Microsoft SSIS)

Data Warehouse/ Solution Design

Dimensional Modelling (Kimball Methodology)

Analytics/ Tabular Development (Microsoft SSAS and DAX)

Report Development (Microsoft SSRS and Microsoft PowerBI)

NB: Need to have D365 and AX Knowledge

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Setting business requirements for BI tools.

Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g., reporting tools, data warehouse tools).

Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g., Microsoft Power BI).

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting.

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems.

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects.

Developing new features or enhancements to existing applications.

Adding new functionality to an application or improving the performance of certain processes.

Analyzing and interpreting data to find patterns and trends in business operations.

Creating reports based on data analysis and presenting them to members of management.

Designing and developing new data management systems and applications to improve business processes.

Identifying opportunities for improvement within existing business processes and recommending changes to management.

Maintaining data integrity by ensuring that records are accurate and up to date.

Managing projects that involve large amounts of data or complex technical issues.

Work environment:

Strictly from the office, location Fourways Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position