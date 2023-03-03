BW Functional Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Migrating data from BW data residing within an Oracle DB to a BW4HANA DB.

At a minimum rebuilding the current reports like for like using BW4HANA related tools.

Comparison Testing of the reports in old BW vs new BW before UAT and signoff.

Desired Skills:

Data warehousing with BW/4HANA

Business Objects toolset

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– A comprehensive knowledge of SAP Business Intelligence and relevant processes

– Data warehousing with BW/4HANA

– Business Objects toolset

Learn more/Apply for this position