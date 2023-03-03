BW Functional Analyst

Mar 3, 2023

  • Migrating data from BW data residing within an Oracle DB to a BW4HANA DB.
  • At a minimum rebuilding the current reports like for like using BW4HANA related tools.
  • Comparison Testing of the reports in old BW vs new BW before UAT and signoff.

Desired Skills:

  • Data warehousing with BW/4HANA
  • Business Objects toolset

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Learn more/Apply for this position

