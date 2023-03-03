BW Functional Analyst

- Migrating data from BW data residing within an Oracle DB to a BW4HANA DB.
- At a minimum rebuilding the current reports like for like using BW4HANA related tools.
- Comparison Testing of the reports in old BW vs new BW before UAT and signoff.
Desired Skills:
- Data warehousing with BW/4HANA
- Business Objects toolset
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
