Embedded Software Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Requirements:

Master (desired) or Bachelor (required) degree in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science

Experience with embedded systems and embedded software development is required.

Proficiency in embedded programming (C/C++) and scripting languages (e.g., bash, Bourne shell, Python) is required.

Assembler experience desired.

Multi-threaded programming experience desired.

Extensive experience with development and debugging (GCC, revision control systems, build systems, troubleshooting, debugging and profiling tools) is required.

Experience with development and debugging from the Linux command line is desired.

Extensive experience with designing and optimizing software to meet specified performance goals is required.

Ability to work in a multi-disciplined team environment is required.

Strong written communication skills are required.

Responsibilities:

Work as part of a team to design, develop, debug, test and support high-performance networking software.

Additional desired competencies:

Knowledge of network protocols is desired.

Knowledge of virtualization technologies is desired.

Experience in cryptography and network security (e.g., IPsec, SSL) is desired.

Experience with Linux kernel development is desired.

Experience with Agile software development is desired.

Note: Successful applicants will be contacted within 14 days of applying.

Although we endeavour to provide feedback to all applicants, should you not hear from us within 14 days of applying, please accept your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Embedded Software Develoment

Embedded C

Embedded C++

Embedded systems

Embedded Linux

C Programming

C++ Programming

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position