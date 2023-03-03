Full stack Magento Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A thriving e-Commerce Solution Company in Cape Town is looking for a talented and driven backend/Full Stack Magento Developer with extensive PHP experience, who can thrive in our fast-paced and agile environment. As part of our development team, you will play a key role in building and maintaining a variety of e-commerce sites for an extensive client portfolio. You must have a diploma or degree / NQF level 6 or 7 in IT or Computer Science, official Microsoft/Sun certificates and 3+ years PHP experience. Have experience with RequireJS, KnockoutJs, jQuery, Symfony, Composer, Less, CSS, Grunt, MySQL, XML and PHPUnit preferred, Cloudflare / CDN experience, API-based service integrations and extensions experience and Magento Certifications are advantageous.

DUTIES:

Delivery of Solutions:

Building and configuring multiple eCommerce websites.

Coding of the Magento templates with functional design in collaboration with

CRM, Client experience and performance teams.

Developing Magento modules in PHP using best practices.

Designing themes and interfaces.

Troubleshooting integration issues.

Updating website features and security patches.

Building modules and customising extensions.

Setup and configure dev environment components such as Redis, Memcache, Varnish, New Relic, with 3rd party custom software integrations.

Code deploys via Github. Pushing and pulling code to environments.

Achievement of Project and Task Assignments:

Engage with various CRM, performance and collaborating team members to manage specific processes within the development lifecycle.

Setting and delivery of performance tasks and goals.

Meeting project and retainer deadlines and budgets.

Testing site performance and performing Code sign off/review before commits created in Github.

Code releases from development environments to production on a live release schedule.

Customer and Team support:

Maintaining Site security.

Backend debugging and programming for problem resolution.

Feature updates.

Working to support the rest of the dev team with complex issues.

Assign, action and monitor customer support cases.

Communicating effectively and reliably around tasks, deliverables etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Qualifications:

Diploma or degree / NQF level 6 or 7 in IT or Computer Science, official Microsoft/Sun certificates.

PHP 3+ years of experience.

Minimum Experience:

Full software development cycle, from planning to deployment.

JavaScript is a must for front-end development.

Experienced with Git and/or SDN pushing/pulling code to development environments.

Develop full stack on modern LAMP frameworks with clean, self-documenting, and well documented code, experience with RequireJS, KnockoutJs, jQuery, Symfony, Composer, Less, CSS, Grunt, MySQL, XML and PHPUnit preferred.

Cloudflare // CDN experience.

API-based service integrations and extensions experience is advantageous.

Magento Certifications is advantageous.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Ability to research solutions via various online platforms i.e., Stack Exchange.

PHP development with strong object-oriented programming knowledge.

Ability to manage multiple tasks/projects simultaneously.

Extensive LESS & CSS knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

Critical and Systematic thinker.

Teamwork and collaborator.

Resilient and stress management.

Performance and results driven.

Quality and detail excellence.

Hardworking and never give up attitude.

Reliable & good communicator.

Leadership skills.

Planning and Prioritising.

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail.

Ability to handle related administrative tasks.

