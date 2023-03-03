Intermediate Data Engineer and Junior Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Exciting positions available at one of our top clients: You’ll be working with the team towards building and maintaining a world class data platform, where numerous data pipelines make data products available for consumption. You will work with a variety of technologies on a day-to-day basis, and they expect you to be hands on. The nature of the job requires constant upskilling and personal development, as their data platform relies on state-of-the-art technologies. Their data platform is built natively on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrates to a variety of data sources that are both on-prem and in the cloud.

Write data engineering code and tests using Python and SQL, using a variety of libraries and runtime

Write infrastructure as code using Terraform and build our deployment pipelines in GitLab

Engage with stakeholders to elicit requirements, demonstrate functionality, and drive a data-driven mindset in the organization

Operate the data platform and monitor its performance

Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.

Good database design skills and an understanding of various data modelling techniques and approaches.

engineer cloud-first data solutions in the Amazon Web Services

An understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build & deployment pipelines in GitLab (or similar) using containerization (Docker).

Ability to engineer metadata-driven approaches for sustainability and scalability

Experience with infrastructure as code, ideally Terraform and Terragrunt

Desired Skills:

terraform

terragrunt

docker

cloud

Git

Python

SQL

