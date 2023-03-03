Intermediate Data Engineer and Junior Data Engineer

Exciting positions available at one of our top clients: You’ll be working with the team towards building and maintaining a world class data platform, where numerous data pipelines make data products available for consumption. You will work with a variety of technologies on a day-to-day basis, and they expect you to be hands on. The nature of the job requires constant upskilling and personal development, as their data platform relies on state-of-the-art technologies. Their data platform is built natively on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrates to a variety of data sources that are both on-prem and in the cloud.
- Write data engineering code and tests using Python and SQL, using a variety of libraries and runtime
- Write infrastructure as code using Terraform and build our deployment pipelines in GitLab
- Engage with stakeholders to elicit requirements, demonstrate functionality, and drive a data-driven mindset in the organization
- Operate the data platform and monitor its performance
- Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.
- Good database design skills and an understanding of various data modelling techniques and approaches.
- engineer cloud-first data solutions in the Amazon Web Services
- An understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build & deployment pipelines in GitLab (or similar) using containerization (Docker).
- Ability to engineer metadata-driven approaches for sustainability and scalability
- Experience with infrastructure as code, ideally Terraform and Terragrunt
Desired Skills:
- terraform
- terragrunt
- docker
- cloud
- Git
- Python
- SQL