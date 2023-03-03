Magic Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Software Developer to join the team and assist with development
We have an opportunity for a Magic Developer (2 years contract) with one of our clients in the banking industry.
Requirements:
- Must be open to contract positions
- 5+ years of software development experience
- 4+ Magic development experience
- Must have financial services/banking experience
Urgently forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] should you be keen and meet the requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Magic
- Software development
- Magic development
- SQL
- Banking