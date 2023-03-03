Magic Developer

Mar 3, 2023

Software Developer to join the team and assist with development
We have an opportunity for a Magic Developer (2 years contract) with one of our clients in the banking industry.

Requirements:

  • Must be open to contract positions
  • 5+ years of software development experience
  • 4+ Magic development experience
  • Must have financial services/banking experience

Urgently forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] should you be keen and meet the requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • Magic
  • Software development
  • Magic development
  • SQL
  • Banking

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *