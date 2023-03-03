Manager: Records and Information Management

To provide end to end Records and Information Management services for the Bank. The role entails, developing and implementing the records and information management strategy; coordinating all activities within the organisation relating to records and information management through their life cycle; communication and implementation of policies, systems and procedures for efficient and effective information and records management; and stakeholder management.

Desired Skills:

Records

Information Management & Archiving

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOE

