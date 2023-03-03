Manager: Records and Information Management

To provide end to end Records and Information Management services for the Bank. The role entails, developing and implementing the records and information management strategy; coordinating all activities within the organisation relating to records and information management through their life cycle; communication and implementation of policies, systems and procedures for efficient and effective information and records management; and stakeholder management.
Desired Skills:
- Records
- Information Management & Archiving
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
SOE