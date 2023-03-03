MANAGER: RECORDS AND INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 9 March 2023

SALARY R696 106 Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE To provide end to end Records and Information Management services for the [URL Removed] role entails, developing and implementing the records and informationmanagement strategy; coordinating all activities within the Company relating torecords and information management through their life cycle; communication andimplementation of policies, systems and procedures for efficient and effectiveinformation and records management; and stakeholder management.

QUALIFICATIONS

– Bachelor’s degree (NQF Level 7) in Information and Library Science.

EXPERIENCE

– 5 years experience Records, Information Management & Archiving

– 7 years experience at management level.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Plan and review the records and Information management strategy andfunction for the Bank

– Plan and organise the Records Management Function for the Bank

– Plans, organizes, directs, reviews, coordinates, and establishes controls for allBank’s records activities.

– Design, establish and maintain a five year records and information managementstrategy aligned to the Corporate vision

– Serve as the Company’s technical expert on Bank-wide electronic and nonelectronic records management issues.

– Design, implement and administer specialized records management systems

– Managing the preservation of records with corporate memory and heritage

– Identify, organize and control informationKnow and apply Legislation, Policies and Procedures

– Develop, review and implement approved policies, procedures and systems

– Perform periodic review and update of policies, procedures and systems toensure they support the goals of Business Unit and strategies of the Company

– Provide a Policy framework to guide staff in the management of their records anduse of the Bank’s records systems

Ensure compliance with relevant legislation and regulations

Implement and enforce records retention policies and [URL Removed] Records

Managing the changeover from paper to electronic records managementsystems.

Lead and facilitate the EDRMS project as a subject matter expert

Overseeing the management of electronic information and consults with the IT toassure that records management technology in use is consistent with theCompany’s enterprise architecture.

Resolving problems with information management by effective use of softwareapplication and other information management [URL Removed] Operations

Manage the Records Management Department.

Allocate the correct resources to the work and resolving problems which havebeen escalated.

Hire and train records a management staff and champions

Ensures that the Company personnel are knowledgeable and kept current aboutrecords management principles and requirements, and that they receive recordsmanagement training appropriate to their [URL Removed] stakeholder relationships

Facilitates communications among these offices in matters relating torecords/information assets and the management of risks to those assets.

Establish and maintain co-operation with internal stakeholders to ensure effectiveimplementation of records management within the organisation.

Manage the communication of the Records Management strategy, policies,systems and processes throughout the organisation to enhance [URL Removed] Auditing, Disposal of records

Draw up the yearly audit/ inspection plan & timelines

Ensure adherences and target dates are met

Check compliance & take corrective actions

Escalete no adherence to Excutive Legal

Provide litigation and investigation support for all divisions and subsidiaries forassigned business units.

Manage project’s risk register to ensure all controls are addressed effectivelyDepartmental and People Management

Performance Managemento Analyse the business plan to determine the applicable deliverables andtargetso Conduct performance planning session and Track and monitorperformance in accordance with performance contractso Conduct performance reviews in accordance with policies andprocedures and take corrective actions where necessary

Capacity Planningo Determine the human capital requirements, in accordance with theexpected deliverables and current capacityo Secure the human capital requirements to ensure that deliverables willbe met in accordance with the expected targetso Set and achieve employment equity targets.

Financial Managemento Setting and reviewing budgets and managing costso Manage expenditure and ensure no fruitless expenditureo Adhere to financial guidelines and thus ensure proper control overexpenditureCOMPETENCIES

Legislation

Policy and Procedures

Business Acumen

Business Process and Performance Management Principles

Risk Management

Database development and management

Financial Principles

Desired Skills:

Plan and review the records and Information management strategy

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

