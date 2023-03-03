Microsoft Consultant – MECM

This role can be done from Sandton / Cape Town / East London / Durban / Port Elizabeth.

Role Purpose:

Pre-Sales where required from business.

Deployment or upgrading of systems.

Management of high and low-level designs documents (High Level Design/Scope of Work and Low-level designs/deployment build)

Act as Project Lead or Technical Lead when required.

Client engagement and presentation skills

Assisting with Transitions including, but not limited to:

New Client Take on processes.

Contract Renewals

Due Diligence

Available as technical escalation points for other Engineers

Facilitate and participate in Master Classes on specific technology areas.

Facilitate and participate in Communities of Practice

Standardization of all required documentation

Adhering to vendor best practice standards

Qualifications

MS100 & 101

MD100 & 101

Hyper-V

VMWare VDI

Workspace One

Azure 104

Requirements

Oversee the support of client’s systems and infrastructure from initial assessment through implementation, including tools such as (MECM) SCCM, Intune, OMS, Workspace One, Azure VDs and PowerShell scripting.

Assist with the maintenance and support of servers, virtual machines, and desktop applications.

Provide focused reviews of installations, application deployments and software patching to ensure effective and efficient use of Microsoft products in customer environments.

Maintain skills in the use of Windows operating system, Microsoft Active Directory technologies, Active Directory administration, Active Directory Groups and Business Policies

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Microsoft

Consultant

MCEM

MS Expert

