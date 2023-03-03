Network Engineer

Role Purpose:

The Network Engineer (L2) is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices, and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions. The Network Engineer s responsible for managing tickets of low to high complexity.

Academic Qualifications

Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

CCNA and CCNP enterprise qualification required.

Fortinet NSE4

Required Experience:

Demonstrated work experience.

Demonstrated experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization.

Demonstrated experience of Managed Services

Demonstrated working knowledge of ITIL processes.

Demonstrated experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested, and operational.

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools, and respond to alerts.

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.

Assist in analyzing, assigning, and escalating support calls.

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients.

Conduct a monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze, and recommend improvement in quality.

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups.

Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance and takes into account possible changing circumstances.

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work.

Ability to work well in a pressurized environment.

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary.

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting.

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

Ability to place clients at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements, and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Networking

Network Engineer

Managed Services

ICT

