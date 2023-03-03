Role Purpose:
The Network Engineer (L2) is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices, and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions. The Network Engineer s responsible for managing tickets of low to high complexity.
Academic Qualifications
- Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
- CCNA and CCNP enterprise qualification required.
- Fortinet NSE4
Required Experience:
- Demonstrated work experience.
- Demonstrated experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization.
- Demonstrated experience of Managed Services
- Demonstrated working knowledge of ITIL processes.
- Demonstrated experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties.
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested, and operational.
- Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools, and respond to alerts.
- Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.
- Assist in analyzing, assigning, and escalating support calls.
- Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.
- Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.
- Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients.
- Conduct a monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze, and recommend improvement in quality.
- Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company
- Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work
Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:
- Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups.
- Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance and takes into account possible changing circumstances.
- Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work.
- Ability to work well in a pressurized environment.
- Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary.
- Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting.
- Ability to adapt to changing circumstances.
- Ability to place clients at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements, and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Networking
- Network Engineer
- Managed Services
- ICT