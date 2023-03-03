Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:
The Network Engineer (L2) is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through pre-emptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices, and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions. The Network Engineer s responsible for managing tickets of low to high complexity.

Academic Qualifications

  • Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
  • CCNA and CCNP enterprise qualification required.
  • Fortinet NSE4

Required Experience:

  • Demonstrated work experience.
  • Demonstrated experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization.
  • Demonstrated experience of Managed Services
  • Demonstrated working knowledge of ITIL processes.
  • Demonstrated experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested, and operational.
  • Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools, and respond to alerts.
  • Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.
  • Assist in analyzing, assigning, and escalating support calls.
  • Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.
  • Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.
  • Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients.
  • Conduct a monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze, and recommend improvement in quality.
  • Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by the company
  • Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

  • Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups.
  • Ability to plan activities and projects well in advance and takes into account possible changing circumstances.
  • Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work.
  • Ability to work well in a pressurized environment.
  • Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary.
  • Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information, and refraining from interrupting.
  • Ability to adapt to changing circumstances.
  • Ability to place clients at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements, and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • Networking
  • Network Engineer
  • Managed Services
  • ICT

