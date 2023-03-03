Network Security Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Role Purpose:

The Network Security Engineer will be responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members.

Qualifications

Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

Security +

Fortinet NSE5 minimum

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) – Routing & Switching

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) – Security

Advantageous Certifications:

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)

FireEye technologies

Requirements:

Maintain the security landscape which contains Firewalls, ISE’s, proxies.

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts.

Implement policies based on best practices.

Implement Firewall rules.

Mitigate risks by applying patches and upgrades.

Work with 3rd party vendors for support

3 – 5 solid years of work experience within a medium to large ICT organization

Understanding of common security issues, vulnerabilities and attacks.

Hands on experience with implementing network security solutions, securing operating systems and platforms.

Understand network policies that define standards and procedures for system configuration, installation, operation, maintenance, and repair.

Ensures that devices are properly configured to support the firewall products.

Creates firewall configuration files for various platforms and operating systems.

Performs tests to validate firewall configurations.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Network Security

Engineering

Networking

CCNA

Learn more/Apply for this position