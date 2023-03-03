Python Developer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

SOLVE complex software issues while being responsible for developing across various areas of the application stack, as well as Microservices and deployment code across a product suite as the next Python Developer sought by a dynamic Software Service Delivery Provider. You will also be expected to take charge of quality, security & performance focus throughout the delivery cycle, provide ownership of code base and Unit & Functional Tests while enabling customers and service organisation by actively engaging on IM client channels (Zoom, Webex Teams, and Microsoft Teams etc.). You will need to have completed a suitable Programming course – preferably possess a Computer Science Degree – with a minimum of 2 years’ Development work experience including strong Python and preferably be proficient in JavaScript/TypeScript, Docker/Kubernetes, Cloud Apps/Microservices, Linux Admin & Bash scripting.

DUTIES:

Process –

Participate in an Agile Development process as projects require.

Collaborate with the team to continually improve development and delivery processes.

Collaborate closely with customers and stakeholders in understanding and breaking down requirements.

Quality, security and performance focus throughout the delivery cycle.

Ownership –

Ownership and accountability of end-to-end life cycle for new and existing features.

Ownership of code base and Unit and Functional Tests.

Responsibilities –

Development of new product capabilities.

Maintenance of existing product capabilities, including defect fixes.

Creation of automated tests and contribute towards a sophisticated Continuous Integration environment.

Deliver demos throughout the development process to customers and internal stakeholders.

Customer support, including after-hours support rotation, for defect correction and consulting on service resolution.

Enable customers and service organisation by actively engaging on IM client channels (Zoom, Webex Teams, and Microsoft Teams etc.).

REQUIREMENTS:

Completed relevant Programming courses.

A Degree in Computer Science is preferred.

At least 2 years of Development experience.

Must hold current valid Driver’s License and passport.

Must have the legal right to work in South Africa.

Required skills –

Python

Preferred skills –

JavaScript / TypeScript

Docker / Kubernetes

Cloud Apps / Microservices

Linux admin and Bash scripting

Ability to work across technology stacks

ATTRIBUTES:

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Motivated, self-starter.

Fast learner.

Excellent communication skills.

COMMENTS:

