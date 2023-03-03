Scrum Master (GLR) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centred on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Determine the status of ongoing tasks.

Lead a crucial project for the client while representing the business and the customer.

Utilise Agile methodology for the team’s day-to-day operations.

Perform a versatile role as a leader with multiple responsibilities.

Assist with prioritisation, roadmap creation, and detailed project planning.

Engage with internal teams for support and establish comfort in the client’s successful delivery.

Implement Scrum and its events according to the Scrum Guide, focusing on the process rather than the deliverables.

Schedule and facilitate Scrum events with stated objectives and ensuring outcomes are achieved.

Communicate the outcomes of Scrum events transparently to relevant parties.

Assist with impediment resolution and guide the Product Owner.

Establish a cross-functional team and conduct Scrum Team initiation workshops with training.

Foster team morale and protect the team from interruptions and disruptions.

Scrum Master certification

Possesses extensive experience in implementing Agile methodology.

Demonstrates a strong background in change management.

Must have critical project management and customer relationship experience.

Capable of engaging with senior management levels.

Skilled in conflict management techniques.

A bonus if has a background in Industrial and Organisational Psychology.

Must be a servant leader and have a self-empowering attitude to guide the team towards self-organisation.

Encourages experimentation and creates a safe environment to fail.

Excellent facilitation skills that enable leading and demonstrating the team’s value in adopting agile values and principles.

Ability to establish trust and respect within the team.

Understands and facilitates the need for transparency and predictability.

Possesses exceptional communication skills.

Understands Team Development Stages

Situationally aware of the current environment and can adapt accordingly.

Possesses a broad understanding of the software development process, including IT terminology.

Continuously improves skills and grows craft through blogs, Scrum user groups/forums/gatherings, and ongoing professional development.

Scrum Master

Agile

SDLC

