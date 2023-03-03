Senior Cobol Programmer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A South African based innovative Healthcare Management company is seeking to employ a Senior Cobol Developer for their legacy development team. Our client is looking for a Developer that has AcuCobol/ AcuBench / Microfocus Cobol experience. We are aware that the candidates for this skill are probably old, so we are open to people at an advanced age. The purpose of the Cobol Programmer is to design, program and test programs (new or modifications to existing applications within the BAS Architecture) relating to day-to-day changes as requested by the users. You must have a minimum of 4 years intensive and recent experience as a team member in an application development or application maintenance environment and MUST be proficient in either AcuCOBOL or Micro Focus Cobol.

DUTIES:

Prepare complete system documentation in the design, programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle.

Reviewing design documents and other technical documentation to ensure that they meet project specifications.

Writing code that meets standards for readability and maintainability.

Reviewing code written by others to ensure that it meets standards of quality and efficiency.

Debugging code to fix errors and defects in program functionality or performance.

Writing new code or modifying existing code to add new features or improve existing functionality.

Using automated tools for code analysis and testing.

Analysing requirements to determine appropriate technical solutions.

Implementing security measures to protect the integrity of data.

Investigation of user requests to determine and correct the root cause of incidents.

Provide documentation support to project team, including maintenance of technical documentation, user manuals, and training materials.

Able to complete tasks according to the prescribed quality standards within the set budget and/or schedule.

Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals.

Deliver the required deliverables, as per applicable task assigned.

Able to understand and comply with oral and written instructions, as well as oral and written communication with manager and/or relevant business users.

Able to effectively manage own time and prioritize own work.

Provide proper and timely feedback to manager. This includes requesting assistance when needed.

Problems should be identified and escalated to the manager with sufficient lead-time to avert crises, this includes communication when the target date is not met or when the risk of not meeting the target date exists.

Report weekly status to the relevant manager. Identify problems and bring them to the managers attention with sufficient lead-time to avert crises.

Also identify changes in scope or work effort that could result in budgetary overrun or the missing of delivery dates.

Engage in formal or informal knowledge transfer.

Perform related work as per Client’s IT and Operations Standards.

Have a detailed understanding of Application Maintenance procedures and System Development Life Cycle.

Adhere to policies, procedures, and standards.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 4 years intensive and recent experience as team member in an application development or application maintenance environment.

COBOL knowledge.

Proficient in either AcuCOBOL or Micro Focus Cobol.

Knowledge of FlexGen RADE advantageous.

Basic Windows, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

ATTRIBUTES:

Highly proficient in English.

Display an attitude of innovation.

Dedicated and committed to achieving results.

Self-motivated.

Good problem-solving skill.

Good communication skills.

Able to adapt to change quickly.

Convey a professional image.

Be able to work under pressure.

Strong team player.

Deadline orientation.

Attention to details.

Effective communication.

Computer proficiency.

Customer service.

COMMENTS:

