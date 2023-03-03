Senior Cobol Programmer – Gauteng Sunninghill

A well-established company is recruiting for a

SENIOR COBOL PROGRAMMER

SUNNINGHILL

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to design, program and test programs (new or modifications to existing applications within the BAS Architecture) relating to day-to-day changes as requested by the users. To provide production support for a specific application or group of applications and to ensure data integrity and fix data integrity through data fixes, on-line account headers and account header batch runs

What you will need?

Relevant Degree or Diploma

4 years’ intensive and recent experience as a team member in an application development or application maintenance environment

AcuCobol/AcuBench/Microfocus experience essential

Knowledge of FlexGen and RADE advantageous

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

acucobol

acubench

microfocus

