Senior Cobol Programmer – Gauteng Sunninghill

A well-established company is recruiting for a
SENIOR COBOL PROGRAMMER
SUNNINGHILL
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to design, program and test programs (new or modifications to existing applications within the BAS Architecture) relating to day-to-day changes as requested by the users. To provide production support for a specific application or group of applications and to ensure data integrity and fix data integrity through data fixes, on-line account headers and account header batch runs
What you will need?
- Relevant Degree or Diploma
- 4 years’ intensive and recent experience as a team member in an application development or application maintenance environment
- AcuCobol/AcuBench/Microfocus experience essential
- Knowledge of FlexGen and RADE advantageous
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
