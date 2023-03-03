Senior Cobol Programmer

Mar 3, 2023

A well-established company is recruiting for a
SENIOR COBOL PROGRAMMER
SUNNINGHILL

Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to design, program and test programs (new or modifications to existing applications within the BAS Architecture) relating to day-to-day changes as requested by the users. To provide production support for a specific application or group of applications and to ensure data integrity and fix data integrity through data fixes, on-line account headers and account header batch runs

What you will need?

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma
  • 4 years’ intensive and recent experience as a team member in an application development or application maintenance environment
  • AcuCobol/AcuBench/Microfocus experience essential
  • Knowledge of FlexGen and RADE advantageous

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

  • acucobol
  • acubench
  • microfocus

