Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Mar 3, 2023

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

  • Microservices Architecture(At least 4 years)
  • SpringBoot (At least 4 years)
  • Container Architecture: Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, or Rancher (At least 3 years)
  • Relational Databases and/or NoSQL Databases : PostgreSQL, MongoDB etc.
  • Strong grasp of Java 8+

Desired Skills:

  • Java8+
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

