Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for a Senior Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
- Microservices Architecture(At least 4 years)
- SpringBoot (At least 4 years)
- Container Architecture: Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, or Rancher (At least 3 years)
- Relational Databases and/or NoSQL Databases : PostgreSQL, MongoDB etc.
- Strong grasp of Java 8+
Desired Skills:
- Java8+
- Docker
- Kubernetes
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]