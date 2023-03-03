Senior Systems Engineer (SysAdmin Level II) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Tokai

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE technical expertise while evaluating & implementing cutting-edge cloud-based technologies and solutions as the next Senior Systems Engineer (SysAdmin Level 2) sought by a fast-paced provider of Financial Solutions based in Tokai. You will help design, install, and configure the internal and customer facing servers, networks and firewalls used in day-to-day operations. You will require 5+ years’ experience in System Administration, preferably in the technology industry, have knowledge of AWS, Azure or GCP, Windows Server (2016, 2019), Linux, Veeam, VMware Server/ESX, LAN/WAN networking, Fortinet, Microsoft Exchange 2019 / Office 365, Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration & experience with LAN Routing and Switching design, configuration, and troubleshooting (VLANs, IP Subnetting, 802.1Q trunks).

DUTIES:

Manage and maintain computer systems and networks, including hardware and software upgrades, patches, and security configurations both on-premises and in the cloud.

Configure and manage servers, including operating systems, virtualization software.

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues related to performance, connectivity, and security problems.

Create and maintain system documentation, including standard operating procedures and system diagrams.

Assist with implementation of Disaster Recovery plans and backup procedures both on-premises and in the cloud.

Participate in the development and implementation of IT policies and procedures.

Collaborate with other departments to ensure that IT systems meet the needs of the organisation.

Stay up to date with emerging technologies and trends in System Administration, Cloud Computing, and DevOps practices.

Evaluate and implement new cloud-based technologies and solutions.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior System Administrators.

Provide after-hours support for Infrastructure related emergencies, monitoring as well occasional weekend maintenance.

Other duties as assigned or as required by future needs.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years of experience in System Administration, preferably in the technology industry.

Expertise in managing and maintaining computer systems and networks, including hardware and software upgrades, patches, and security configurations both on-premises and in the cloud.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex technical issues.

Experience with cloud-based infrastructure such as AWS, Azure, or GCP.

Familiarity with industry standards and best practices.

Knowledge of emerging technologies and trends in system administration, cloud computing, and DevOps practices.

Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (2016, 2019) operating systems.

Advanced knowledge of Linux operating systems.

Experiencing in managing large server infrastructure across multiple sites.

Managing deployments/rollouts.

Managing server virtualization technologies like VMware Server/ESX.

Managing Backup software solutions like Veeam.

A solid understanding of LAN/WAN networking.

Microsoft Group Policy design and configuration.

Microsoft IIS administration and configuration.

Administration of Exchange 2019 / Office 365.

Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration.

Ability to troubleshoot network issues including back bone infrastructure issues.

Ability to troubleshoot VPN issues.

LAN Routing and Switching design, configuration, and troubleshooting (VLANs, IP Subnetting, 802.1Q trunks).

Adept at Scripting Languages like (Bash, PowerShell, etc.)

Experience mentoring Junior System Administrators.

Advantageous –

Microsoft Certification (MCSE).

Microsoft Azure Certification.

Linux Certified System Administration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Flexible and able to adapt to an agile rapidly changing environment.

Extremely organised and able to prioritize workload.

Positive, self-motivated individual.

Able to work independently and takes ownership for own work delivery.

Team player, with a sense of humour.

Good communication skills.

Self-driven.

Strong attention to detail.

