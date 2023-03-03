Senior UFT Tester

We are looking for a Senior UFT Tester to join our team on a contract basis. We are happy to consider someone based anywhere in South Africa for this opportunity.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

IT related qualification

Experience required:

7+ years experience

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch/ updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

VB Scripting.

UFT Testing experience.

Exposure to other Automation Testing Tools, Frameworks, and technologies is a bonus.

Test Management tools (QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray. Etc.)

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and/or SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing if required.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

