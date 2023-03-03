Senior UFT Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior UFT Tester to join our team on a contract basis. We are happy to consider someone based anywhere in South Africa for this opportunity.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT related qualification
Experience required:
- 7+ years experience
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Experience creating frameworks from scratch/ updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.
- VB Scripting.
- UFT Testing experience.
- Exposure to other Automation Testing Tools, Frameworks, and technologies is a bonus.
- Test Management tools (QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray. Etc.)
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and/or SQL Server databases.
- Ability to perform functional testing if required.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML