Software Developer

Purpose of the position.
We are looking for a PHP developer that has the ability to develop code from scratch, to assist with creating custom, complex and automated database-driven web apps, websites and platforms.
All projects worked on are unique and different and thus require someone that can work without structures and frameworks in place and has the ability to develop from scratch.
Experience and requirements:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in coding
- Experience with PHP coding
- Some experience with MVC frameworks will be an advantage
- Good understanding of MySQL and writing SQL enquiries
- Exposure to working with API and integrating projects
It will be an additional advantage if you have experience or exposure working with:
- HTML5, CSS3, SASS
- JavScript, JQuery
The company pays for upskilling courses and will allow you time during the week to complete these courses
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- MVC frameworks
- PHP Development
- Laravel
- HTML5
- CSS3
- SASS
- Javascript
- Jquery
- Mysql
- SQL
- CodeIgniter
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma