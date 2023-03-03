Software Developer at Virtual Asset Tokens (VAT’s) – Western Cape Constantia

Our client is a leading global software solutions provider for virtual customer engagement, with offices in Cape Town, London and Singapore.
Global demand for the solutions they provide has led to the requirement for a commercial software developer with 4 years or more experience using, in order of priority:
- Typescript
- JavaScript
- Python
- AWS Lambda serverless
- AWS ECS
- Node
- Vue
- Docker
The following skills are not a prerequisite but will be seen as an advantage:
- Web-based AR development
- Open Search & Elastic Search
- Understanding of Platform Architecture
This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic and dynamic software developer, with potential to grow into a leadership role.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years