Software Developer at Virtual Asset Tokens (VAT’s)

Mar 3, 2023

Our client is a leading global software solutions provider for virtual customer engagement, with offices in Cape Town, London and Singapore.

Global demand for the solutions they provide has led to the requirement for a commercial software developer with 4 years or more experience using, in order of priority:

  • Typescript
  • JavaScript
  • Python
  • AWS Lambda serverless
  • AWS ECS
  • Node
  • Vue
  • Docker

The following skills are not a prerequisite but will be seen as an advantage:

  • Web-based AR development
  • Open Search & Elastic Search
  • Understanding of Platform Architecture

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic and dynamic software developer, with potential to grow into a leadership role.

Desired Skills:

  • Typescript
  • Javascript
  • Python
  • AWS Lambda Serverless
  • AWS ECS
  • Node
  • Vue
  • Docker
  • AR Development
  • Open Search
  • Elastic Search
  • Platform Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *