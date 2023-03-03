Software Developer at Virtual Asset Tokens (VAT’s)

Our client is a leading global software solutions provider for virtual customer engagement, with offices in Cape Town, London and Singapore.

Global demand for the solutions they provide has led to the requirement for a commercial software developer with 4 years or more experience using, in order of priority:

Typescript

JavaScript

Python

AWS Lambda serverless

AWS ECS

Node

Vue

Docker

The following skills are not a prerequisite but will be seen as an advantage:

Web-based AR development

Open Search & Elastic Search

Understanding of Platform Architecture

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic and dynamic software developer, with potential to grow into a leadership role.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

Javascript

Python

AWS Lambda Serverless

AWS ECS

Node

Vue

Docker

AR Development

Open Search

Elastic Search

Platform Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

