Software Developer L3 at Ntice Search – Remote Remote

Our client, a leader in the financial security space, is looking for a Software Developer L3 to join their team in Selby, Johannesburg. They are looking for someone to develop and design products according to Industry Best Practices and Standards with focus on re-usability, high-availability and portability.

Technology Transformation & Innovation

Assists the Development Manager in driving delivery components of the Development functional strategy.

Proactively drive innovation through the generation of new ideas and options made by new technologies.

Assist other developers, analysts, and designers in conceptualizing and developing new software programs and applications.

Continuous service improvement design and review of existing environment as well as research and development into new and upcoming trends and releases

Analysis and Planning

Plan phases of the software development life cycle (SDLC) for a variety of projects.

Conduct research on emerging application development software products, languages, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.

Analyse and understand business requirements, architecture and technical documents.

Assist in the preparation and documentation of software requirements and specifications

Conduct system and impact analysis of new development changes and remedy them prior to development.

Ability to manage project plans – milestone tracking, communication checkpoints, budgeting and forecasting.

Recommend, schedule, and perform software improvements and upgrades.

Understand functional and technical documentation needs of customers and research technology solutions to meet those needs

Identify and resolve system problems and create a troubleshooting guide for future reference.

Design

Provide technical input and document detailed technical design documents.

Define and provide input on the Application Roadmap in line with the Technology Strategy.

Host and participate in JAD and ideation sessions with relevant stakeholders.

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to fix, improve and develop new applications.

Enhance applications by identifying opportunities for improvement, making recommendations and designing solutions.

Review and apply security principles to all design and development work performed.

Provide expertise for technical product documentation projects and support and assist in documentation design

Create a shared understanding and demonstrate solutions by developing documentation, flowcharts, layouts, diagrams, code comments and clear code facilitating inter team discussions

Implementation and Execution

Engage with various client departments and project managers to manage specific processes within the software development life cycle (for example, functional specification, construction, quality assurance, implementation and reporting)

Ensure development of code meets quality (zero defects) and coding conventions. Follow change, incident, release and internal processes

Liaise with clients to coordinate the rollouts

Maintain relevant coding standards documentation, user training manuals

Write code according to Industry best practice and standards with focus on re-usability, high availability and portability meeting business requirements using the relevant technologies.

Ability to develop software across different domains and technologies (Full Stack).

Develop both platform independent solutions that are cloud ready and develop web-based solutions that are mobile ready.

Provide technical input and advise on changes to the current applications.

Risk & Quality Management

Strive for ZERO defects on any code developed from the team.

Design and develop unit test cases for any development work.

Perform unit testing on code developed for quality assurance and alignment with requirements.

Conduct and report on code reviews and unit testing on code written by other team members including corrective action identified to meet minimum standards.

Identify, document and manage Internal Risks Controls with reporting into the Technology Risk Register.

Manage code deployment, fixes, updates and related processes through defect tracking in testing and evaluation of error logs.

Ensure that all artefacts are well managed and controlled in the relevant repositories as per the defined policies and procedures.

Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging.

Policy Formulation & Management

Ability to construct policies and processes

Ability to define the reporting content for the correct audience combined with the ability to scale the presentation of these reports to the appropriate audience

Minimum Requirements:

10 years’ experience as a software developer. Web based development(HTML5, Javascript, Angular, ReactJS, CSS) Object oriented development (Java, C#, .Net Core, Python) Database Management (SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL) Version Control (Git, MS TFS)

3 years’ development experience of cloud applications. Docker knowledge Kubernetes Node.js NGINX

Deep understanding of new emerging web and mobile development frameworks and models.

Degree in Information Technology Management, Computer Science, Business Administration, Commerce or similar

Technical certifications, e.g. SQL, .Net, Java, Python (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

