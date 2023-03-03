Software Developer – Western Cape Parklands

Purpose of the position.

We are looking for a PHP developer that has the ability to develop code from scratch, to assist with creating custom, complex and automated database-driven web apps, websites and platforms.

All projects worked on are unique and different and thus require someone that can work without structures and frameworks in place and has the ability to develop from scratch.

Experience and requirements:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in coding

Experience with PHP coding

Some experience with MVC frameworks will be an advantage

Good understanding of MySQL and writing SQL enquiries

Exposure to working with API and integrating projects

It will be an additional advantage if you have experience or exposure working with:

HTML5, CSS3, SASS

JavScript, JQuery

The company pays for upskilling courses and will allow you time during the week to complete these courses

Desired Skills:

PHP

MVC frameworks

PHP Development

Laravel

HTML5

CSS3

SASS

Javascript

Jquery

Mysql

SQL

CodeIgniter

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

