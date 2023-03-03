Our client is searching for a Systems Analyst who are innovative and talented, who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment to join their efficient and enthusiastic team.
Qualification Required:
- BSc Computer Science/information Systems (Honours an asset)
- Togaf Certification Preferred
Experience Required:
- At least 6 years’ experience in analysis
- Understanding of Microservices Architecture
- Understanding of API’s
- Understanding of UML
- Financial services experience an advantage
- Good written and verbal communication
- Must have demonstrable experience breaking down high-level requirements into bite-size chunks and translating those chunks into user stories.
- Must be comfortable with multiple process modelling notations, of which BPMN should be one.
- Must have a solid understanding of UML, in particular Class Diagrams, Component diagrams and Activity Diagrams
- Must have experience working with REST APIs, including the ability to read Swagger Documents, and test APIs with Postman
- Some experience with SOAP Web Services and SOAPUI will be valuable
- Must be comfortable reading JSON and XML files
- Experience with JIRA and Confluence will be valuable
Job functions for the Systems Analyst:
- Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity
- Interview business users to define business requirements
- Thorough understanding software development lifecycle
- Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications
- Developing solutions and related products
- Presenting proposals to clients
- Work closely with Colleagues, Developers, Testers, and a variety of End-users to ensure technical compatibility and User satisfaction
- Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system
- Facilitate UAT
- Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration
- Supporting users on change control and system updates
- Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system
- Keep up to date with technical and industry developments
- Report on project Status
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML