Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 3, 2023

Our client is searching for a Systems Analyst who are innovative and talented, who strives to make a difference in a dynamic environment to join their efficient and enthusiastic team.

Qualification Required:

  • BSc Computer Science/information Systems (Honours an asset)

  • Togaf Certification Preferred

Experience Required:

  • At least 6 years’ experience in analysis

  • Understanding of Microservices Architecture

  • Understanding of API’s

  • Understanding of UML

  • Financial services experience an advantage

  • Good written and verbal communication

  • Must have demonstrable experience breaking down high-level requirements into bite-size chunks and translating those chunks into user stories.

  • Must be comfortable with multiple process modelling notations, of which BPMN should be one.

  • Must have a solid understanding of UML, in particular Class Diagrams, Component diagrams and Activity Diagrams

  • Must have experience working with REST APIs, including the ability to read Swagger Documents, and test APIs with Postman

  • Some experience with SOAP Web Services and SOAPUI will be valuable

  • Must be comfortable reading JSON and XML files

  • Experience with JIRA and Confluence will be valuable

Job functions for the Systems Analyst:

  • Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity

  • Interview business users to define business requirements

  • Thorough understanding software development lifecycle

  • Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications

  • Developing solutions and related products

  • Presenting proposals to clients

  • Work closely with Colleagues, Developers, Testers, and a variety of End-users to ensure technical compatibility and User satisfaction

  • Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system

  • Facilitate UAT

  • Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration

  • Supporting users on change control and system updates

  • Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system

  • Keep up to date with technical and industry developments

  • Report on project Status

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

