Systems Engineer

Whats needed?
- Microsoft Certification or equivalent would be beneficial
- Minimum 2 years’ experience of system administration in the IT industry
- AWS or Azure cloud experience
- Knowledge of Linux operating systems
- Trouble shooting and problem-solving skills
Please note that this is a hybrid role based in the southern suburbs
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Cloud
- Systems Administration
- Microsoft
- Hybrid