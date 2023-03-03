Systems Engineer (SysAdmin Level 1) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Tokai

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly technical Systems Engineer (SysAdmin Level 1) whose core role will be to design, install, and configure the internal and customer facing servers, networks and firewalls used in day-to-day operations is sought by a fast-paced provider of cutting-edge Financial Solutions in Tokai. You will also administer & support Microsoft, Linux and VMware technologies while proactively monitoring and maintaining the overall infrastructure health. The ideal candidate must have at least 2+ years’ experience in System Administration, preferably in the technology industry, have knowledge of Windows Server (2016, 2019), Linux, Veeam, VMware Server/ESX, LAN/WAN networking, Fortinet, Microsoft Exchange 2019 / Office 365, Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration & have the ability to troubleshoot network & VPN issues including back bone infrastructure issues.

DUTIES:

Manage and maintain computer systems and networks, including hardware and software upgrades, patches, and security configurations.

Assist in configuring and managing servers, including operating systems, virtualization software, and databases.

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues related to performance, connectivity, and security problems.

Assist in creating and maintaining system documentation, including standard operating procedures and system diagrams.

Participate in the development and implementation of IT policies and procedures.

Collaborate with other departments to ensure that IT systems meet the needs of the organisation.

Stay up to date with emerging technologies and trends in system administration and cloud computing.

Provide technical support to end-users as needed.

Administer and support core Microsoft, Linux, and VMware technologies.

Proactively monitor and maintain the overall infrastructure health.

Ensure the infrastructure is kept up to date and patched and protected against vulnerabilities.

Provide after-hours support for Infrastructure related emergencies, monitoring as well occasional weekend maintenance.

Interact with customers and staff at the technical level, as required.

Other duties as assigned or as required by future needs.

REQUIREMENTS:

2+ Years of experience in System Administration, preferably in the technology industry.

Experience managing and maintaining computer systems and networks, including hardware and software upgrades, patches, and security configurations.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot technical issues.

Knowledge of Windows Server (2016, 2019) operating systems.

Knowledge of Linux operating systems.

Manage project deployments/rollouts.

Manage server virtualization technologies like VMware Server/ESX.

Manage backup software solutions like Veeam.

Understanding of LAN/WAN networking.

Understanding and management of Firewalls – Fortinet.

Microsoft Group Policy design and configuration.

Microsoft IIS administration and configuration.

Administration of Microsoft Exchange 2019 / Office 365.

Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration.

Ability to troubleshoot network & VPN issues including back bone infrastructure issues.

Familiarity with industry standards and best practices, including regulatory requirements and security protocols.

Knowledge of emerging technologies and trends in system administration and cloud computing.

Advantageous –

Microsoft Certification (MCSE).

Microsoft Azure Certification.

Linux Certified System Administration.

Familiarity with cloud technologies and services such as AWS or Azure.

Scripting languages like (Bash, PowerShell, etc.).

ATTRIBUTES:

Flexible and able to adapt to an agile rapidly changing environment.

Extremely organised and able to prioritize workload.

Positive, self-motivated individual.

Team player, with a sense of humour.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with other departments and stakeholders.

Self-driven.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

