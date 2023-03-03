Technical Engineer

We seek the expertise and skill set of a Technical Engineer, the individual will be part of the Privileged Account Management Infrastructure Rollout Team. Who will be work on solution design and roll-out of PAM within the Company Infrastructure. Hand in hand with highly dynamic, agile, cross functional team consisting of members from Digital Identity, and IT Infrastructure.

Location:

? Gauteng

? Hybrid

Core Skills Required:

? Basic knowledge of ITIL and ITSM such as Problem-Incident-Change Management processes

? Basic knowledge of ITSM Suite

? Deep knowledge of Confluence, Jira, ability to understand and transfer requirements into User Stories

? Professional communication and documentation skills

? Knowledge of framework Agile Working Model

? Strong Excel and Reporting skills

? Must be self-motivated and open to continuously learn independently.

? Strong interpersonal skills, including Intercultural understanding.

Key Duties:

? You will be required to evaluate the As Is Situation and design solutions together with infrastructure and cross functional teams to find the best balance between security, operation stability and compliance for the onboarding of upcoming technologies into Privileged Access Management.

? Working with the Privileged Account Management Core Team to create, place, keep track of and solve requirements.

? Create, Maintain, further develop, and follow User stories and requirements together with the involved infrastructure technologies.

? Creation and further Development of KPI’s and Measurements that are suitable to judge the quality and compliance of the PAM solution.

? Furthermore, you will get the chance to broaden and extend your knowledge in the Field of Identity and Access Management and Privileged Account Management.

? Keep documentation up to date in all relevant systems (e. g. as is configuration CMDB/Application Instance Wizard, to be configuration Connect IT, knowledge database resolveIT)

? Attend and moderate operation meetings.

